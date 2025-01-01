US allocated $22b in military aid to Israel in past year

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported on Tuesday night that the United States supplied 69 percent of the Israeli regime's weapons from 2019 to 2023, which increased to 78 percent this year.

According to SIPRI estimate, by December 2023, the United States had delivered more than 10,000 tons of weapons worth $2.4 billion to the Zionist regime.

This number reached 50,000 tons by August 2024, which were transported via hundreds of planes and ships.

As Israel’s main ally, the United States has sent a wide range of advanced military equipment to the Israeli regime, including Iron Dome missile systems, precision-guided bombs, CH-53 heavy helicopters, AH-64 Apache helicopters, and 155mm artillery shells, along with bunker-busting bombs and armored vehicles.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, an American think tank, Washington has provided more than $310 billion in military and economic assistance to the Israeli regime since its creation.

In 2016, the United States and Israel signed a 10-year military aid agreement worth $38 billion, which is still in effect.

Under the agreement, the United States allocates $3.8 billion annually to finance Israel’s military capability and missile defense.

The emergency military packages to the Zionist regime in 2024 increased by billions of dollars, including $14.1 billion in US military aid to Israel approved in February and a $2.5 billion arms package in March.

In 2024, the US also allocated more than 100 arms contracts to Israel, which will enable support for its missile systems and replenish the regime’s weapons stockpiles.

That despite activists and human rights organizations regularly criticized the Zionist regime of using US-supplied weapons against civilians in Gaza with limited US oversight.

