Yemen confirms downing another US MQ-9 drone

Yahya Saree announced in a statement that the Yemeni Armed Forces succeeded in downing an American MQ9 drone over Yemeni territorial waters in the Marib region.

The drone was destroyed by a surface-to-air missile produced domestically in Yemen.

The Yemeni Armed Forces statement emphasized that this is the second drone in the past 72 hours and the 14th American drone to be destroyed since the start of the country's operation in support of Gaza.

"We emphasize the continuation of countering any enemy's attempts to attack the sovereignty of our country. We will continue our operations in support of Gaza until the encroachment on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted," he concluded.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

