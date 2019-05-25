Sanctions have not affected ‘medicine’ yet: MP

Islamic Republic of Iran has attained self-sufficiency in production of many drugs and medical equipment in the country, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, US sanctions imposed on Iran have not yet affected this sector.”

He pointed to the impact of sanctions imposed by western countries against medicines and medical equipment of the country and added, “considering the efforts taken for promoting and strengthening domestic productions of drugs, impact of sanctions imposed by enemies of the country on drugs and medical equipment of the country has been minimized significantly as compared to the previous years ago.”

He reiterated, “Ministry of Health and Medical Education and legislators in the Parliament have made their utmost effort to pave suitable ways for pharmaceutical companies to meet domestic demands in this sector.”

Domestic production of drugs and medicines should be taken into serious consideration, the chairman added.

He further noted that the country has attained eye-catching progresses and achievements in production of drugs in a way that Iran enjoys high capability to export some of its pharmaceutical products to target markets as well.

