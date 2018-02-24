31st Khwarizmi Intl. Award kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – The 31st Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) has gone underway at IRIB International Conference Center in Tehran in the presence of President Rouhani and a number of Iranian and foreign researchers.

The event aims at recognizing outstanding scientific achievements made by researchers,inventors and innovators from all over the world.

This year’s edition of the Award received 337 Iranian projects, and 133 foreign projects from 49 countries. Ten Iranian and five foreign researchers will be honored for their contributions as KIA laureates today.

Fields of participation included: Aerospace, agriculture, natural resources, animal sciences & veterinary medicine, civil engineering, basic sciences, electrical & computer, basic sciences, biotechnology, environment & basic medical sciences, chemical technology, industry & technology management, information technology, materials & metallurgy, mechanics, mechatronics, medical sciences, and nanotechnology.

The KIA is instituted by the Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST), affiliated with the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology.

The Khwarizmi Award is created in memory of Abu Jafar Mohammad Ibn Mousa Khwarizmi, the great Iranian mathematician and astronomer (770-840 C.E).

MS/IRN82841524