  1. Economy
20 May 2019 - 17:12

Al-Shib border crossing between Iran, Iraq resumes operation

Al-Shib border crossing between Iran, Iraq resumes operation

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iraq's border crossing authority announced on Monday that the Iraqi-Iranian trade route through the border crossing of Al-Shib in Maysan province has resumed operation after it was closed in April.

The agency said in a statement that the movement of passengers through the crossing will be completely resumed within the next few days after some regulatory matters between the two sides are handled.

Iraq’s border crossings authority announced last April the suspension of travel and trade between the two countries by the Iranian side because of the floods that swept Iran earlier.

The authority confirmed that "the closure was in order to maintain the safety of passengers and traffic."

MR/IRN83321118

News Code 145500

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News