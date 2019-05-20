France to host conf. on ‘reducing tensions in Persian Gulf’

The conference is organized by the Franco-Iranian Center, under the patronage of the France-Iran Friendship Group of the French Senate, and in partnership with iReMMO – Institute of Research and Mediterranean and Middle East Studies.

A number of French and Iranian prominent figures and politicians will deliver a speech at the conference, including Senator Philippe Bonnecarrère, President of the Franco-Iranian Center Alireza Khalili, Vice President of iReMMO Agnès Levallois, the new Iranian ambassador to Paris Bahram Ghasemi, and President of the Institute of European Perspective & Security Studies (IPSE) Emmanuel Dupuy.

The event’s statement describes the Persian Gulf region, bordered by eight countries (Iran, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia), as the scene of diplomatic tensions which could have consequences for the entire Middle East and beyond, adding that “in a world marked by unilateralism and the weakening of international institutions, Europe and especially France can carry the voice of dialogue and multilateralism, to favor the emergence of solutions in this strategic and highly sensitive region.”

The Franco-Iranian Center is an association with an aim to deepen Franco-Iranian relations in the institutional, cultural and economic spheres and to work for the strengthening of friendly ties between the two countries.

