Ex-CIA chief Brennan, top N-deal negotiator Sherman to brief Dems on Iran: report

According to the Associated Press, House Democrats have invited former CIA director John Brennan, as well as former State Department official and top negotiator of the Iran nuclear deal, Wendy Sherman, to speak about the situation in Iran amid heightened concerns over the Trump administration's sudden moves in the region.

The report cited anonymous sources as saying that the private caucus meeting will be held on Tuesday.

Both Brennan and Sherman are outspoken critics of President Donald Trump. Sherman is also a supporter of the JCPOA and has recently censured US National Security Adviser John Bolton for his warmongering attitude toward Iran.

Democrats’ meeting with Brennan and Sherman offers counterprogramming to the Trump administration's closed-door briefing for lawmakers, also planned for Tuesday, which Democratic lawmakers are likely to attend, according to the report.

There has been a clear lack of consensus between President Donald Trump and his hawkish top aides over Iran-related issues. Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif recently said in a tweet that the US is currently confused over its strategy toward Iran, "with the B-Team doing one thing and Trump saying another thing."

The hawkish “B-team” is comprised of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Zarif had previously said that he did not believe Trump wants war with Iran, “but he could be lured into a conflict.”

