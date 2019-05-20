  1. Politics
20 May 2019 - 18:54

Zarif warns Trump against danger of warmongering policies of B-Team

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned Donald Trump against the B-team's push towards a military confrontation with Iran.

".@realDonaldTrump rightly deplores 'military-industrial complex' pushing US to #ForeverWars But allowing #B_Team to trash diplomacy & abet war crimes—by milking despotic butchers via massive arms sales—achieves nothing but empowering that same complex," the top Iranian diplomat wrote in a tweet on Monday afternoon to once again warn the US President Donald Trump against the attempts by the so-called B-Team (Benjamin Netanyahu; Muhammad Bin Salman and John Bolton) to drag the US into a conflict with Iran.

Zarif added that it is "time to #DrainTheSwamp?"

