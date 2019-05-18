Zarif mocks Trump admin for lack of consensus over Iran

Reacting to the dissents among the US officials over the situation with Iran, Zarif took to twitter late on Friday and wrote, “With the B-Team doing one thing and Trump saying another thing, it is apparently the US that doesn’t know what to think.”

“We in Iran have actually known what to think for millennia – and about the US, since 1953. At this point, that is certainly ‘a good thing!” the top Iranian diplomat added.

The hawkish “B-team” is comprised of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Zari’s tweet was a response to Trump’s earlier tweet, saying that the “fake news media is hurting the US with its fraudulent and highly inaccurate coverage of Iran.”

Trump was reacting to Bolton’s claims that the “United States is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the US Central Command region to send a clear and unmistakable message to Iran.”

Bolton said the decision was “in response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings.”

Trump, however, dismissed the idea of seeking war with Iran and ordered his administration to avoid a military confrontation with the Islamic Republic.

Zarif had previously said that he did not believe Trump wants war with Iran, “but he could be lured into a conflict.”

MNA