Iran's recent JCPOA-related steps no threat to NPT

"It [Iran] has already said that it could review the project of modernization of the heavy [water] reactor in Arak and raise the level of uranium enrichment, as a next step. We would not like to see further escalation from any side. I can only say that if Iran makes these steps, not a slightest threat to the nuclear proliferation will be in place, because the most important thing is that Iran does not refuse to implement its commitments under the Additional Protocol about guarantees of the International Atomic Energy Agency .... If it [Iranian nuclear program] is peaceful, than there will be no threat to the nuclear non-proliferation regime or to the international security. So we do not overdramatize [the situation around the JCPOA]," Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

He stressed that the Additional Protocol was a "powerful and efficient" mechanism for checking whether Iran was implementing its nuclear program exclusively peacefully, UrduPoint quoted Sputnik as saying.

"Tehran ... just signals that it is strongly dissatisfied with the current situation, explains why it is dissatisfied and urges the other signatories to make steps to revise the situation. I believe there is no reason to condemn it," Ulyanov added.

He further told Sputnik that Russia considers it necessary to hold a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the level of political directors, but the date of the meeting has not been set yet, since European signatories are not ready.

"I believe our European colleagues are trying to comprehend and process the situation, so the idea to hold a meeting is currently pending," Ulyanov added.

Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the JCPOA on May 8, one year after the US abrupt withdrawal from the agreement. On the same day, Iran gave nuclear deal signatories -- France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union-- an ultimatum, saying it would step up uranium enrichment in 60 days if they did not shield Tehran from sanctions imposed by the United States after Washington quit the pact last year.

Tehran said that these measures, which are within the framework of the nuclear deal, were taken in response to Washington violating the JCPOA.

MNA/SPUTNIK