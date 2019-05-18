There won't be a war; we don't want it: Zarif

Prior to the end of his visit to Beijing on Saturday, Zarif stressed that there will be no war as Iran does not want to engage in a conflict, adding that no country could have the "illusion that it could confront Iran".

The top diplomat referred to the recent remarks by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that Iran is not interested in war, saying that, however, there is a contradiction between the position of US President Donald Trump and his advisers advocating for a hardline policy towards Iran, and this should be explained for the American nation.

In a Friday night tweet, Zarif hinted at this issue, saying that the US does not seem to know what to think, while, unlike Washington, Tehran has a consistent policy, retaining the same stance on its relations with the US.

The tweet came as an apparent response to the US president’s comment that because of the “fraudulent and highly inaccurate coverage of Iran” in the US news media, Tehran “doesn’t know what to think, which at this point may very well be a good thing!” He later repeated in another tweet that “with all of the Fake and Made Up News out there, Iran can have no idea what is actually going on!”

