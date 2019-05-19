  1. Economy
Royal Mail re-establishes postal services to Iran

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Britain's Royal Mail has re-established its postal services to Iran after the company suspended its parcel delivery to Tehran last month, sources said.

Royal Mail has not officially announced the news, but reliable sources familiar with the matter told IRNA the company had resumed mail delivery services to destinations in Iran last week.

The UK-based company had confirmed suspending package delivery to Iran early April under the pretext of Washington’s unilateral sanctions against the country.

Following the announcement, Iran’s ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baeidinejad said that the matter had been followed up with related British authorities, adding that a letter of protest had been sent to the UK’s Foreign Office.

Baeidinejad said the company had changed its decision to reject parcels to Iran after Tehran threatened to sue the company, and that it would soon re-start mail delivery to Iran.

