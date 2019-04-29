  1. Politics
29 April 2019 - 23:29

INSTEX seeks to conduct 1st transaction with Iran at earliest time: chairman

INSTEX seeks to conduct 1st transaction with Iran at earliest time: chairman

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – The managing director of EU financial channel for trade with Iran under US sanctions Per Fischer has reportedly expressed the readiness of its company to conduct fist transaction with Iran at the earliest time.

The Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad has tweeted in Farsi that “the chief of INSTEX (trade mechanism of the three European countries for trade with Iran) today announced at a meeting with England’s manufactures and heads of British businesses in London that despite the existing challenges INSTEX is seriously seeking to conduct the first trade transactions with its Iranian counterpart as soon as possible.”

Despite the fact that Iran has established the corresponding company to INSTEX in Tehran dubbed ‘Special Trade and Finance Institute (STFI)’ in a bid to urge the European countries to accelerate the launch of the mechanism, the EU countries have so far failed to launch the critical financial channel for Iran under US sanctions. Iran has warned that in case the EU countries do not fulfill their promises to keep the nuclear deal alive, it will take appropriate decision and resume its uranium enrichment to 20% level.

KI

News Code 144675

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News