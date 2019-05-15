‘Appendix’ goes to Sapin’s Imagineindia Filmfest.

‘Appendix’ is a social act which narrates the events in a hospital; a place full of anxiety and concern. It has previously won the Best Screenplay at the 47th Festival du Nouveau Cinéma in Montréal in 2018.

The 18th Imagineindia International Film Festival will be held on 17-31 May 2019, Madrid, Spain. The Festival ImagineIndia is mainly devoted to promote friendship and cooperation between Indian Subcontinent, rest of Asia and Spain and along with it the European Union.

Its aim is to showcase and focus attention on films coming mainly from India, but with some concessions to the other countries of the Indian Subcontinent and rest of Asia, in order to contribute to the better comprehension of Indian Culture, and to the development of more fluid relations among the Indian Subcontinent and Europe.

