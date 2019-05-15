Iranian never to surrender to enemies

In a Wednesday message on his Instagram account, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi commemorated National Ferdowsi Day by sharing a photo of unveiling busts of Ferdowsi (Persian poet) and painting of Rostam (legendary hero in Shahnameh and Iranian mythology).

He mentioned n his post that esteem and liberty are the most precious heritage of the Shahnameh and Iranian will not surrender to enemies.

May 15 is considered a significant cultural event for Iranians to commemorate the great Persian poet Ferdowsi.

Ferdowsi is celebrated as the most influential figure in Persian literature. The Shahnameh (“The Book of Kings”) is Ferdowsi’s only surviving work regarded as indisputable genuine. It is the national epic of the Iranian people that describes the history of Persia from the ancient times until the Islamic conquest in the 7th century. Ferdowsi spent over three decades writing the Shahnameh. The result of his work is the world’s longest epic poem written by a single author; it is twice as long as Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey combined. The book about the Persian kings, written entirely in Persian, played a key role in the revival of this language and made a significant contribution to the development of Persian literature.

