11 May 2019 - 12:39

IRGC chief to attend Parliament's closed session

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – IRGC chief commander Major General Hossein Salami will participate in Sunday's closed session of the Iranian Parliament, said a senior lawmaker.

Amirhossein Ghazizadeh, a member of Parliament's presiding board, said that IRGC first-in-command will brief lawmakers on his plans as the head of Revolutionary Guards.

On April 21, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Hossein Salami new chief commander of the Revolutionary Guards also enhancing his military rank to 'Major General'.

The change came as, on April 8, Trump declared that the US had decided to put the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on a list of foreign terrorist organizations. In response, Iran’s National Security Council listed the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization and the designation was turned into law by the Iranian Parliament.

On April 23, lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of the 13-article pro-IRGC motion to safeguard against the US’ terrorist designation of IRGC.

The newly-appointed commander appreciated lawmakers support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against US hostile measures in a May 07 letter.

