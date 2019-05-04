IRGC chief commander says US cannot squeeze Iran by oil sanctions

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami and some of his deputies went to Central Command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander on Saturday to meet with the new IRGC chief commander Major General, Brigadier General Hossein Salami.

In the meeting, Salami said Iran’s economy is not dependent on oil, adding that the US cannot squeeze Iran by the oil sanctions.

The IRGC chief commander also said that the sanctions can be turned into an opportunity and increase internal capabilities, adding that the sanctions can be defeated through constant efforts.

Also in the meeting, the Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami congratulated Salami on his new post and said that his Ministry will spare no efforts to support the IRGC.

