Larijani reveals parts of today's closed session with IRGC head

Larijani said that the session was aimed at getting more acquainted with the newly-appointed IRGC commander and his views on strengthening IRGC and the future of the force.

No more details of the session have been yet revealed.

On April 21, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Hossein Salami new chief commander of the Revolutionary Guards also enhancing his military rank to 'Major General'.

The change came as, on April 8, Trump declared that the US had decided to put the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on a list of foreign terrorist organizations. In response, Iran’s National Security Council listed the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization and the designation was turned into law by the Iranian Parliament.

On April 23, lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of the 13-article pro-IRGC motion to safeguard against the US’ terrorist designation of IRGC.

The newly-appointed commander appreciated lawmakers support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against US hostile measures in a May 07 letter.

