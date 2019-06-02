Gas exports at 38.7 mcm/d last year: NIGC report

The main importers of Iran’s gas in the said time were Turkey and Iraq, the report added.

Accordingly, Iran exported 22 mcm of gas to Turkey, 1.5 mcm to Azerbaijan, 700,000 cm to Nakhchivan, 13 mcm to Iraq and 1.4 mcm to Armenia per day in the said time.

The total amount of the exported gas in previous year stood at 13.88 billion mcm, which shows a growth of 622 mcm in comparison with 1396, the same report confirmed.

This year, Iran is reportedly about to raise gas exports to neighboring Iraq to 35 mcm/d and also will continue gas exports to a number of countries including Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Iran is focused on investing in South Pars and plans to increase its gas production by 60 mcm/d, accordingly.

