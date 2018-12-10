3rd gas sweetening train of SP phase 22-24 refinery goes on stream

According to Farhad Izadjou, operator of phases 22-24 project, the gas sweetening train is now operating with a capacity of 8 million cubic meters per day. The sour gas is supplied to the unit from phases 6, 7, and 8 of the supergiant offshore gas field.

He said that once fully operational, the train will be able to process 500 million cubic feet per day of gas (equal to 14.2 mcm/d). The processed gas will be injected to the national gas distribution network.

Phases 22-24 are aimed at production of 56 mcm/d of natural gas, 50 mcm/d of methane, 2,900 tons/day of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), 2,750 tons/d of ethane, 75,000 barrels/day of gas condensates, and 400 tons/day of sulfur.

The development project is assigned to a consortium of domestic companies comprised of Iran Marine Industrial Company (SADRA) and Petrosina Company.

South Pars is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. It adjoins Qatar’s North Field, which measures 6,000 square kilometers.

Iran is developing the mega gas project in 24 phases.

Currently, the country is producing a total of 580 mcm/d of sour gas from different phases of the field.

