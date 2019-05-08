  1. Politics
8 May 2019 - 09:44

Rouhani’s letter on ‘reducing compliance to nuclear deal’ presented to parties’ ambs.

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi has presented President Rouhani’s letter on ‘reducing Iran’s commitments to the nuclear deal’ to the ambassadors of the remaining parties to the JCPOA.

Ambassadors of the five remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) - France, Germany, UK, Russia and China - were invited to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday morning to receive President Rouhani’s letter from Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi.

The letter contains the decision of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council to “stop the implementation of some parts of commitments of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the JCPOA”.

Also in another letter submitted by Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, the EU’s high representative was informed of the details of Iran’s measures in response to the US’ withdrawal from the agreement and its increasing pressure and restrictions against the Islamic Republic since May 2018.

President Rouhani is slated to address the nation on Wednesday morning in a live televised appearance to discuss the details of Iran’s countermeasures.

