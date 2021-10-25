  1. Technology
41 countries seeking to import Iran's nano-tech products

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – According to Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC), 41 countries seek to import Iran's nano products, and Iraq, Turkey, and Afghanistan, respectively, are the main destinations of Iran's nanotechnology products.

41 countries seek to import nanotechnology products from Iranian knowledge-based companies, Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC) announced.

The largest amount of Iranian nano products are exported to Iraq, Turkey, and Afghanistan, respectively, with a value of about $ 5 million per country, INIC said in a report.

In recent years, INIC has adopted some measures for expanding Iran's nano exports and this paved the way for nanotechnology goods to enter the global market.

Uzbekistan, Georgia, and Azerbaijan are the next destinations of Iranian nano products, the report added.

