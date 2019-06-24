Researchers develop cheap, precise nanosensor for metal detection in food

There are strict standards for the presence of heavy metals in food and water since they can cause serious health problems. This makes sensors and detectors of heavy metals very useful and valuable.

According to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), a group of Iranian researchers at University of Kurdistan have used carbon dots/AuNPs as donor/acceptor platform for measuring Hg2 in fish. The use of carbon dots has numerous advantages compared to other competitors. It is simple, portable, and has higher sensitivity and precision and in the meantime cost effective.

The results of the study have been published in the New Journal of Chemistry with an impact factor of 3.2.

You can find the original article here.

