16 January 2019 - 12:56

Researchers develop nano-catalyst to replace chem. solvents with water

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – A research team in Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute and Alzahra University has synthesized a novel nano-catalyst which can help the industry replace chemical solvents with water.

Usually, industrial reactions take place in chemical solvents which have numerous environmental side-effects. Replacing these chemical solvents not only can reduce the industrial pollutants, but it also helps lowering the costs.

According to Iran Nanotechnology Inovation Council (INIC), this project was aimed at synthesizing a catalyst to help industrial reactions to take place in water. Unlike similar products, this catalyst is cheap and easy to recycle. In addition, the production process is simple and expensive metals such as Palladium are loaded at minimum concentration.

Dr. Samahe Sadjadi, faculty member at Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute, Prof. Majid M.Heravi faculty member, and Maryam Raja master’s graduate at Alzahra University, are key team members working on this project. The results are published in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules with an impact factor of 3.9.

