Israeli regime, Gaza agree on truce

"The ceasefire understanding will begin Monday 04:30 (01:30 GMT),” one of the Palestinian officials familiar with the agreement told Reuters last night.

The Tel Aviv regime has not officially confirmed the ceasefire. However, according to the Times of Israel, the regime has lifted emergency measures in its southern regions in an implicit confirmation of the truce.

Tensions erupted on Friday following the killing of four Palestinians, two in an Israeli air raid on southern Gaza and two during the regime’s live fire at anti-occupation protesters near a fence separating the blockaded coastal enclave from the occupied territories.

Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 25 people have been killed and 154 others injured in the fresh flare-up of violence in the enclave. Two pregnant women and a 14-month-old baby were among the victims.

The Tel Aviv regime says about 600 rockets have been fired at the occupied lands over the past few days. The Israeli army says its warplanes have targeted some 180 sites in the Gaza Strip.

