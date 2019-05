TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – The al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, unveiled its latest domestic missile on Sunday by firing it at targets in the Israeli occupied territories. According to Iranian Press TV, the resistance released a video on Sunday which showcased the new missile, dubbed Badr 3, before cutting to footage of it being launched at positions in the city of Ashkelon in the occupied lands.