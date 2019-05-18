France has strong ties with Hezbollah: envoy

In an interview with Alhayat published on Saturday, he highlighted that Paris doesn’t have the same analysis regarding Hezbollah as Washington and London which have designated it as a terrorist organization.

President Macron reiterated that France distinguishes between Hezbollah’s political and military wings, said the envoy, adding, Paris believes it should discuss regional issues with Hezbollah since it represents an important part of the Lebanese nation.

Elsewhere, Foucher noted that US decision to recognize the Israeli regime's annexation of Golan Heights is ‘unacceptable’. Golan is occupied land, not Israelis, he highlighted.

Donald Trump signed a proclamation in late March in which the US recognized Israeli regime's annexation of the strategic plateau that it seized in 1967 and annexed in 1981.

MNA/FNA13980228000420