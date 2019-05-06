Rouhani urges Islamic countries to stop killing of Palestinians by Israeli regime

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday evening, during which Rouhani said "Tehran is willing to develop relations with all countries in the region, including Qatar."

"There is no obstacle on the path of development of cooperation between the two countries in political and economic fields," he said.

The Iranian President also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help and cooperate in any move aimed at promoting peace in the region, expressing hope that regional problems settle through dialogue.

"We have proved in action that we will stand with our Qatari brothers in hard times and we are ready to continue our cooperation with the friendly, brotherly country," he said.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also stressed that Iran favours an atmosphere of moderation and rationality in international relations, adding, "The current state of affairs in the region have become complicated because of the US' illegal policies, and they can have negative impacts on regional countries."

Stating that the ultimate goal of the United States by curbing Iran's oil exports is to cause instability in the region, Rouhani expressed hope that the Persian Gulf region witnesses more stability and security under political cooperation of friendly countries in the region.

On the conditions of Gaza and attacks by the Zionist Regime on its innocent people during the Ramadan month, the President said "it is essential that Islamic countries prevent the killing of innocent Palestinians through unity and pressuring the Zionist Regime."

During the phone call, the Emir of Qatar said, "The people and government of Qatar appreciate Iran and its stances, and will never forget Tehran's kindness towards them during the hard times".

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also stressed that Doha was ready to develop relations with Tehran.

On the intensification of discords in the region, he said, "We have told the Americans and our friends many times that these disagreements need to be resolved through discussion and that Qatar is strongly against any action that fans insecurity in the region".

He also referred to the conditions of Gaza and said that his country would spare no effort in returning peace to Gaza and condemning the Zionist Regime's move.

