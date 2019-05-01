Iran FM meets Kazakh FM in Doha ACD meeting

Zarif also met and consulted with his counterparts from Sri Lanka, Qatar and Turkey.

The Asia Cooperation Dialogue was established as an intergovernmental forum in 2002 to develop cooperation between Asian countries and improve the competitiveness of Asia at the global level.

The body was founded by 18 states back in 2002, but now it consists of 34 Asian countries, namely Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The 16th ministerial meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) will wrap up on May 2.

