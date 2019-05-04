Regional peace, stability and democracy very important for Iran: Zarif

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Republic Nuran Niyazaliev in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the issue of transit cooperation and the important role of Iran in that regard, establishing direct flights, the upcoming Shanghai Summit as well as some other regional issues.

Zarif in the meeting emphasized the importance of transit visas and visa facilitation for truck drivers.

The top Iranian diplomat attached great importance to peace, stability and democracy in the region, adding “political talks between deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Kyrgyzstan were positive and have a good effect on the expansion of bilateral relations in different areas.”

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Republic Nuran Niyazaliev, in turn, said that his country is seeking to strengthen and expand bilateral and international cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Niyazaliev added that exchange of visits between the two countries’ officials at different levels is on the agenda of his country, adding “along with political and economic relations, development and an increase in the parliamentary cooperation is also on the agenda.”

