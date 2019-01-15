Kyrgyzstan commiserates with Iran on deadly plane crash

In a Tuesday message, the Kyrgyz president said, “with a deep sense of sorrow, I took the news of human casualties as a result of a plane crash at the Fath airfield of the city of Karaj.”

“Please convey my deepest condolences and words of sympathy to the families and friends of the victims. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.

An Iranian Boeing 707 cargo plane, departing from the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan, crashed at Fath Ariport, near Karaj, 40 kilometers west of Tehran on Monday.

Out of the 16 people on board, only one survived the crash.

MR/IRN83171624