4 March 2019 - 16:21

Kyrgyzstan keen on expansion of scientific ties with N Khorasan Province

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – In a meeting with academics of Iranian north-eastern province of North Khorasan on Monday, Head of Kyrgyz National University expressed tendency towards development of scientific ties with the Iranian province.

Referring to his country’s previous negotiations with Iranian foreign ministry about mutual cooperation with the province, he said the Kyrgyz national university has potentials in various agricultural sectors to share.
Marjohn Sheikhi

