Iran’s Ahl Al-Bayt, Indonesian universities to expand coop.

During several meetings between Mansour Mir Ahmadi, the chancellor of the Ahl Al-Bayt International University, and presidents of some Indonesian universities in Indonesia, the two sides explored the avenues for developing and expanding the collaborations between the Iranian and Indonesian academic centers in different scopes, including student exchange and transfer of science and technology.

Ahl Al-Bayt International University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with four Indonesian universities.

