30 April 2019

Iran’s Ahl Al-Bayt, Indonesian universities to expand coop.

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – The academic cooperation and student exchange between Tehran-based Ahl Al-Bayt International University and Indonesian universities will be expanded in various fields.

During several meetings between Mansour Mir Ahmadi, the chancellor of the Ahl Al-Bayt International University, and presidents of some Indonesian universities in Indonesia, the two sides explored the avenues for developing and expanding the collaborations between the Iranian and Indonesian academic centers in different scopes, including student exchange and transfer of  science and  technology.

Ahl Al-Bayt International University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with four Indonesian universities.

