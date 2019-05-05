Iran ready to coop. with Turkey on legal medicine

Ahmad Shojaei, the president of Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said in e meeting with Derya Ors, Turkish ambassador to Iran that Iran's medical jurisprudence has made significant progress in specialized fields and is ready to cooperate with Turkey's legal medicine body in various specialized and educational sectors.

He mentioned that one of the actions of this organization is the creation of a genetic identity database, which is highly capable of identifying habitual criminals.

Referring to Başaran plane crash in last year, Shojaie said that Iranian Legal Medicine Organization and Turkey had good cooperation in identifying the bodies of victims in the incident.

On 11 March 2018, a Bombardier Challenger 604 private jet owned by Turkish group Başaran Holding crashed in the Zagros Mountains near Shahr-e Kord, Iran, while returning to Turkey from the United Arab Emirates. All three crew members and eight passengers on board were killed.

For his part, the envoy noted that his country has also made great progress in the field of legal medicine, and the two countries can enhance cooperation in the field and share their scientific and educational experiences.

ZZ/IRN83303771