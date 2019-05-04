‘Empty View’ goes to Japan’s Short Shorts Filmfest.

‘Empty View’ is the heartfelt story of a mother waiting for her son to come back home from war.

The Iranian animated piece will be screened at the 21st edition of Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia in Japan from June 3-23, 2019.

The festival started in 1999 and became an Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences accredited festival in 2004, where the winner of the Short Shorts Grand Prix is eligible to receive an Academy Awards nomination.

‘Empty View’ has previously won the Best Animation award at the 1st edition of Strasburg Film Festival in the United States, which praised Zare's animation for its "unique and charming visual style" and sound design, adding that 'Empty View' is a "testament to the unique power of animation to bring life to the artificial. With enough care and talent poured into every second, a film created entirely by hand can feel as real, if not more so, than reality captured on a camera."

