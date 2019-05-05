Iran’s Majid Majidi receives Plaque of Loyalty from SufiSin in Konya

The SufiSin Festival is held every year on the occasion of the arrival of 13th-century Persian poet Rumi’s family in Konya. The festival, held from May 1 to 7 in the Turkish city, is dedicated to films with a mystical and religious theme.

Last year, this festival was held for the first time, and Iranian filmmaker Reza Mirkarimi’s ‘Under the Light of the Moon’ was accepted. He was the only director receiving the plaque of appreciation from the festival and the Turkish Ministry of Culture.

This year, Majidi was invited to the festival with 'The Willow Tree' and 'Children of Heaven'.

‘The Willow Tree’ was screened in the director’s presence, and he held academic meetings as well.

The Plaque of Loyalty is given to the directors who have remained loyal to their spiritual and religious beliefs, according to Iranian member of the International Mevlana Foundation, Forouzandeh Arbabi.

