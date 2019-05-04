‘Double’ to vie at CoSM Women's Visionary Film Festival

‘Double’ is the tale of a young woman, Pegah, who “finds herself plunging to her death at the edge of an eerie marsh in the middle of the mysterious mountains. Her abstract unreal identity is revealed when she coincidentally meets another woman, Matin. The look of the two women in the story challenges the matter of their false and true identities. A kind of inversion.”

The 26-minute film was nominated for Best Film of Short Films Competition at the 40th Moscow International Film Festival in Russia.

Double has been screened at different international stages, including the 3rd International Film Festival KineNova in Skopje, Macedonia, in October 2018.

The CoSM Women’s Visionary Film Symposium is a four-day showcase of new and established female artists who are making an impact in filmmaking worldwide. From groundbreaking industry panels to workshops, premiers of feature-length films to shorts, this gathering will address what it means to be a woman today through powerful and thought-provoking discussions and works of art. The Symposium will focus on works centered around our collective wisdom, and hope for our families, community and the future.

