Planning underway to increase trade volume with Iraq at $20bn

Iran and Iraq are determined to expand bilateral trade volume, he said, adding, “planning is underway to achieve $20 billion worth of trade with Iraq in the next two years.”

He revealed the upcoming visit of President Rouhani to Iraq for broadening and enhancing bilateral trade and business ties.

The two sides are deeply interested in increasing bilateral trade and economic ties, he said, adding, “people, traders and officials of the two countries of Iran and Iraq have established friendly relationship with each other.”

The two countries of Iran and Iraq share cultural commonalities based on good neighborhood policies and enjoy high potentials for broadening and expanding mutual relationship, Rahmani added.

Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Mohammadreza Modoudi and Head of Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) Nayyereh Pirouzbakht also attended the meeting.

