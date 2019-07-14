Planning underway for promoting export of nanotechnology products

Supporting the development of export activities of knowledge-based companies and promoting their export capacities have been put atop agenda of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, he added.

Today, sustainability in target markets and creating necessary grounds for increasing export volume of nanotechnology products is a basic and fundamental priority, he said, adding, “therefore, paving suitable ways for penetration of nanotechnology in export structure of the country will be considered as an important step for attaining significant objectives of the ministry in 6th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan.”

Turning to the fast-paced growth of nanotechnology in the field of knowledge and industry, he stated, “now, Islamic Republic of Iran stands at the fourth and fifth places in terms of production of science and manufacturing product respectively among top five countries in the world but due to various reasons, meager and negligible portion of business activity of the country belongs to nanotechnology products.”

With the planning made, it was stipulated that export of these products will hit at least $1 billion by 2025, Modoudi highlighted.

Presently, Islamic Republic of Iran is home to more than 200 nanotechnology companies which are producing more than 600 nanotechnology products, TPOI head continued.

Iran exported over $80 million worth of nanotechnology products last year (ended March 20, 2019), he stressed.

MA/4665533