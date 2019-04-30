Norway seeks enhanced economic coop. with Iran: deputy FM

Tore Hattrem made the remarks during the 9th round of Iran-Norway Political Consultations meeting in Tehran, which was headed by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

Both sides reviewed major international developments as well as bilateral relations during the meeting.

Extending sympathy and solidarity with the flood-stricken people of Iran, Hattrem said that his country aid packages will soon be delivered to the affected areas in Iran.

The official stressed that Norway’s political resolve is to maintain mutual cooperation in the face of current political challenges.

Hattrem also hailed Iran’s commitment to the nuclear deal (also known as JCPOA), despite the US’ withdrawal from the pact.

He highlighted that “Norway has always supported the implementation of the deal along with the EU," adding that “Oslo still hopes that the JCPOA will survive to benefit Iran and help continue cooperation with other countries."

Araghchi, for his part, hailed Norway’s positive stances towards expanding mutual interactions and the European country's support to JCPOA, saying that the nuclear deal is an international pact, and the US has clearly violated the international regulations.

“With its unilateral and illegal move, US showed that it does not understand language of respect and interaction and knows to speak only in the language of bullying,” Araghchi said.

Araghchi also urged the EU to accelerate the measures needed to preserve JCPOA, saying that Iran has shown its maximum goodwill, cooperation and self-restraint, but it seems the White House is pursuing other objectives.

MNA/IRN83296929