Shortage of essential medicines has decreased despite US sanctions

Despite pressures caused by US sanctions against Iran, the shortcoming in the field of supplying essential drugs in the country has presently decreased in the current year as compared to the same period last year, the minister said.

Turning to the situation of imported drugs at the domestic market, he reiterated, “with the coordination made in this regard, any shortcoming in the field of supply of medicines has declined considerably.”

Talks are underway with regard to transferring money, supplying financial resources and importing medicines into the country, he said.

MA/FNA13980222000243