12 May 2019 - 21:08

Health Minister:

Shortage of essential medicines has decreased despite US sanctions

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said on Sunday that shortage of essential medicines in the country has dropped in spite of US sanctions imposed against the country.

Despite pressures caused by US sanctions against Iran, the shortcoming in the field of supplying essential drugs in the country has presently decreased in the current year as compared to the same period last year, the minister said.

Turning to the situation of imported drugs at the domestic market, he reiterated, “with the coordination made in this regard, any shortcoming in the field of supply of medicines has declined considerably.”

Talks are underway with regard to transferring money, supplying financial resources and importing medicines into the country, he said.

