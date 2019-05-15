Iran, Azerbaijan experts discuss increasing cooperation in communications, IT field

Iran-Azerbaijan joint working group, headed by the Iranian deputy ICT minister Hossein Joshani and his Azeri counterpart Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Technologies Elmar Valizadeh, opened a two-day meeting in Baku to discuss increasing cooperation in communications and IT field between the two countries.

In today and tomorrow’s meetings, the experts of the two neighboring countries are going to discuss cooperation in the fields of communication infrastructure, Internet, space and satellite development, postal services, management of frequencies and telecommunication and radio signals, as well as mobile telephones contacts across the shared borders within the framework of six specialized working groups.

Addressing the meeting, Joshani attached great importance to expansion of bilateral and multilateral relations between Iran and regional countries, especially its neighbors, saying that Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia can cooperate in a variety of communication areas, including space, startups, and other information technology fields.

Elmar Valizadeh, for his part, said the main goal of the second working group of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan was to expand cooperation between the two countries in the fields of communication and information technology, adding that the negotiations can lay the ground for more cooperation in communications and IT fields.

