6 May 2019 - 16:05

Tehran, China’s Yunnan unis. to create joint office

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Iran’s University of Tehran Science & Technology Park and China’s Yunnan University have stressed on establishing a joint office of innovation and technology.

The chancellor of Tehran University met and held talks with Chinese high-level delegation over development of educational and academic cooperation.

During several meetings between University of Tehran's authorities and Chinese delegation, two sides explored the avenues for developing and expanding the collaborations between the Tehran and Yunnan universities in different scopes, including establishment of Persian courses in Yunnan University and transfer of innovation and technology.

Establishment of joint office of innovation and technology, collaboration in innovation and technology fields, exchange of agricultural experts and professors are among the priorities of two sides.

