Iranian, Indonesian top diplomats hold talks in Doha

According to the official website of Iranian Foreign Ministry, during the Wednesday talks, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues, especially those of the Muslim world.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Doha yesterday to attend the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) on Wednesday, and held separate meetings with top diplomats of Turkey, Sri Lanka, and the host country Qatar on the sidelines of the international event.

At the end of the Doha visit, Zarif posted a tweet, saying that the importance of creating a regional dialog forum and aligning capabilities to contain expanding unilateralism were stressed in the meetings.

KI/4605870