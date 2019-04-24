US forces other states to violate Iran-related UN resolutions : Zarif

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks while in New York on the sidelines of UN conference dubbed 'the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace' on Wednesday.

“The US says that Iran should behave like normal countries, but the question is that whether leaving international agreements is done by a normal country?” Zarif said before referring to the US withdrawal from various international accords such as Iran nuclear deal, the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, UNESCO and the Paris climate agreement.

"Not only has the US violated the UN resolutions itself, but also it keeps calling on other countries to violate resolutions related to Iran sanctions."

The Iranian top diplomat further noted that the new round of US sanctions on Iran are different from previous UNSC-approved sanctions, adding that there is an international resolution that explicitly calls for improving relations with Iran but the US not only does not respect this resolution, it encourages others to violate it.

