27 April 2019 - 12:32

EU accompanying US in double pressure on Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – International issues expert Asghar Zarei said that European Union (EU) has not taken any specific steps towards fulfilling its obligations for Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but is also pursuing a double pressure in Iran.

Regarding to EU's lack of serious reaction to US sanctions against Iran and its contradictory political behavior, Zarei said, “after World War II, EU and US, shared a great amount of mutual interests in many parts of the world, and in recent decades we have seen less contradiction in their macro policies and strategies, while in some cases, they naturally have different opinion and views”.

Regarding to the recognition of some resistance groups including Lebanese Hezbollah, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Committee (Hashd Al-Shabi), Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and others as terrorist groups by the US, "we are witnessing that EU has not only responded to it, but also accompanied with US Specifically the UK” he added.

“US designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization is a dangerous action because US places part of the body of a sovereign country on the list of terrorist groups and tries to extend its internal regulations beyond its borders. Meanwhile, EU has formally reacted, but somehow with silence and adopting contradictory positions not to face serious challenges with US,” he stressed.

Referring to EU's failure to respond appropriately to US sanctions against Iran, he said that actually after US withdrawal of JCPOA, EU has not only taken any specific actions towards fulfilling its commitments, but also is pursuing a double pressure on Iran.

He added, "Even we do not see any serious action for Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) by EU after several months.” 

