Iran delivers ‘important’ message to French FM

In a Wednesday tweet, the embassy noted that Zarif’s important message has been handed over to the head of the office of the Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

No more details of the message have been yet revealed.

Iran and France recently introduced new ambassadors after months of diplomatic tensions. Former Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi filled in the post as an ambassador to Paris. Meanwhile, France has appointed Philippe Thiebaud, a former envoy to Pakistan, as the ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

