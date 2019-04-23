  1. Politics
Zarif departs for New York to attend intl. event

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif departed Tehran for New York this morning to attend UN event aiming to promote International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

According to the UN website, the ‘High-Level Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate and promote the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace’ will be held on Wednesday in UN Headquarters, GA Hall.

“The one-day high-level plenary meeting will consist of an opening segment and plenary segment. Delegations are encouraged to observe the time limit of 3 minutes for statements by individual delegations and 5 minutes for statements on behalf of a group of States.”

The UN General Assembly decided in December 2018 to declare 24 April as the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace. 

