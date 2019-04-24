WH more concerned about Israeli regime than US interests

While talking to reporters late Tuesday upon arrival in New York, he added that Washington is entering the ‘very dangerous’ game of Israeli regime in the Middle East.

Zarif is due to attend the High-Level Plenary Meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate and promote the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace which will be held on Wednesday in UN Headquarters, GA Hall.

Asked about the probability of Iran-US talks, Zarif said that it is the United States which should return to negotiations since Iran has never left the talks. “We are continuing our talks with remaining signatories of the Nuclear Deal. It was the United States which decided to quit the talks.”

Iran believes that Washington is not credible in negotiations, he highlighted, adding, “They have shown that they consider international law and even their prior agreements and decisions worthless.”

Asked about the possibility of Iran’s measure to block Strait of Hormuz in reaction to US sanctions, Zarif noted that he would not comment on ‘military issues’ and that this should be decided by Iran’s military.

“We have said that Iran is protecting its interests, and one them is stability in the region. Regional stability should be for everyone. Economic prosperity should be for everyone,” he added.

Touching upon recent US announcement to end sanction waivers to Iranian oil buyers, Zarif said that “US is not the world’s police to issue waivers or rescind them.”

Sanction waivers don’t matter for Iran, he highlighted, noting that US is forcing other countries to not implement a UN Security Council resolution.

Washington’s measure is ‘worse’ than piracy since pirates do not force others to rob people, however, the United States is not only busy raiding Iran, but also intimidating other countries into joining the piracy or face punishment, Iranian top diplomat said.

The Iranian nation has shown that it will never succumb to pressure and that they should be treated with respect, he said, adding that if Washington adopts a respectful language and put aside its illusions, its policies may not face more failures.

