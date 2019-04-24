Zarif warns Trump about adventures of B Team

In a Wednesday tweet, he uploaded a video of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who confess to lies, cheats, and stealing while being the CIA director. Addressing Pompeo, Zarif then highlighted that “You continue to do the same at State.”

The top Iranian diplomat tagged Donald Trump, saying, “You campaigned against costly stupid interventions,” adding, “The conniving cabal of warmongers & butchers, the infamous #B_Team, are plotting for way more than what you bargained for.”

